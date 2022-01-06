Doncaster's Frenchgate shopping centre hosts drop-in Covid jab clinics

It means shoppers will be able to receive vaccines in the heart of the town centre.

Details of times and dates are below.

The clinics offer first and second doses (there must be at least an eight-week gap between these two doses).

The Frenchgate is hosting Covid jab clinics.

Booster vaccinations – you can book this online through the NHS National Booking System (where you may not get an appointment near home); you can wait for your GP surgery to invite you when you become eligible; or you can attend one a walk-in clinic.

Everyone aged 18 and over can now book an appointment for a booster – as long as there’s a minimum of three months since having the second one.

If you attend a walk-in clinic in Doncaster asking for a booster without an appointment, please be aware you must prove your eligibility; you may have to wait until other booked patients have been seen; and getting it on the day may be subject to vaccine availability. You may also be turned away if you had your second dose less than 3 months ago.

A spokesman said: “Walk-ins are normally very popular and very busy. Please be patient, understanding and respectful of everything staff are trying to do.

"They are working long hours vaccinating several hundred people and they deserve breaks and they deserve to be treated with kindness. Wherever possible staff at the walk-ins will give you an idea of how long you may have to wait.”

People over the age of 12 who believe they may be eligible for a third primary dose of the vaccine because they have a weakened immune system, can now get it with or without a referral letter from their clinician at a vaccination walk-in site on presentation of relevant medical evidence.

Walk-in vaccinations and bookings through the National Booking Service are also available for over 18s only at Doncaster’s Frenchgate Centre (Ice Jean’s unit) from:

9am to 9pm, January 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 an 14

9am to 1pm January 15