Doncaster town centre drop-in Covid vaccine clinics to be held
A series of Covid vaccine drop in clinics are to be held in Doncaster today and next weekend.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 11:31 am
Rutland House on Thorne Road will host walk-in sessions today and next Saturday and Sunday (July 10 and 11) with Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs available.
Today’s clinic will be held from 1pm to 8pm, next Saturday the centre will be open between 8am and 6pm, with the same opening times on Sunday.
No appointment is necessary. Face coverings must be worn and the appointments are open to Doncaster residents only.