Covid vaccines are available in Doncaster this weekend.

Rutland House on Thorne Road will host walk-in sessions today and next Saturday and Sunday (July 10 and 11) with Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs available.

Today’s clinic will be held from 1pm to 8pm, next Saturday the centre will be open between 8am and 6pm, with the same opening times on Sunday.