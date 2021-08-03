Track and trace

Despite the government lifting the majority of restrictions across the country, Doncaster has recently recorded some of their highest number of positive cases since the pandemic fully emerged back in March 2020.

Anyone receiving a positive test result will be contacted by either Doncaster Test and Trace team by text or phone or by the national team.

If the national team is unable to reach people by telephone or text message, they may pass the details on to the local team who will visit the home address.

Public health bosses in Doncaster have urged residents to get a test if they have symptoms and isolate if they get a

Rates are decreasing in Doncaster but remain some of the highest in the country. As of July 27, the borough has an infection rate of 477 per 100,000 people.

In the week up to July 27, 1,488 people tested positive for Covid-19 but this was down from 2,760 on the previous week.

Hannah Wild from Doncaster’s Public Health team said: “It is important that people in the borough know that they could receive a call from either a local number or from the national team. Answering the call and providing details of close contacts is a really good way to help reduce the number of people infected with the virus.

“Please remember that contact tracing is anonymous, sometimes we are speaking to people who have tested positive, and they don’t want to give details of people they have had close contact with.

“This might be because they feel guilty that someone will have to isolate or because they know that the person might struggle financially if they are not able to work.

“Close contacts will not be told who the positive case is, and we are there to support people both emotionally and financially through the isolation period by providing details of the help and support that is available.

“As we are seeing Covid-19 infection rates reaching their highest figures to date we, and the national team, are working with more people in our community to make sure that they have all the correct information about self-isolating and know how long they need to stay at home for.

“We know that having to stay at home and away from loved ones can be difficult but by isolating when asked by local test and trace, people are helping to stop the spread of the virus.”

