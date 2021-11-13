Doncaster hospitals caring for 53 coronavirus patients, latest figures show

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 9 was down from 57 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 10 in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 63.

Across England there were 7,053 people in hospital with Covid as of November 9, with 865 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 35% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 32%.