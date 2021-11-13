Doncaster hospitals caring for 53 coronavirus patients, latest figures show
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for 53 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 9 was down from 57 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 10 in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 63.
Across England there were 7,053 people in hospital with Covid as of November 9, with 865 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 35% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 32%.
The figures also show that 47 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to November 7 – down from 54 in the previous seven days.