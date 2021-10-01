Doncaster hospitals are currently caring for 41 Covid-19 patients
The number of people in Doncaster hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19 has decreased this week.
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for 41 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, September 28, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital by 8am on September 28 was down from 43 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 18 per cent in the last four weeks - 28 days ago, there were 50.
Across England there were 5,126 people in hospital with Covid-19 as of September 28, with 681 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 19 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 23 per cent.