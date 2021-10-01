Doncaster hospitals are currently caring for 41 Covid-19 patients

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for 41 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, September 28, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital by 8am on September 28 was down from 43 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 18 per cent in the last four weeks - 28 days ago, there were 50.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are 41 Covid-19 patients in Doncaster hospitals.

Across England there were 5,126 people in hospital with Covid-19 as of September 28, with 681 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 19 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 23 per cent.

The figures also show that 34 new Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 26.

This was up from 30 in the previous seven days.