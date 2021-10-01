Doncaster hospitals are currently caring for 41 Covid-19 patients

The number of people in Doncaster hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19 has decreased this week.

By Laura Andrew
Friday, 1st October 2021, 1:53 pm

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for 41 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, September 28, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital by 8am on September 28 was down from 43 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 18 per cent in the last four weeks - 28 days ago, there were 50.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There are 41 Covid-19 patients in Doncaster hospitals.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster is hit by back to school covid surge

Across England there were 5,126 people in hospital with Covid-19 as of September 28, with 681 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 19 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 23 per cent.

The figures also show that 34 new Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 26.

This was up from 30 in the previous seven days.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

DoncasterCovid-19Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals TrustLiam Hoden