On Monday (18 October) there were 49,156 new infections reported - the highest leap since July - government data shows.

This fell to 43,738 on Tuesday, the same day the UK recorded 223 deaths – the highest rate since March.

It comes one month into the NHS’s Covid booster jab campaign, targeting people at-risk.

Covid rates among over 60s in Doncaster are among the worst in England.

Those aged over 60 have so far been given 1,963,828 top ups ahead of expected Covid cases over winter.

Downing Street has now said the Government will keep a “close watch” on the situation.

In council areas across England, Doncaster has one the highest recorded weekly rates of Covid infections in those aged 60 and over, as of 12 October, the most recent period with council-level data.

As of 12 October, the Covid infection rate per 100,000 people of all ages in the UK was 410.8.

This has swiftly risen from a rate of 354.9 recorded just one week earlier on 6 October.

In England alone the rolling seven-day case rate stood at 410.4 per 100,000 people on 12 October.

The UK’s Covid rates have been under scrutiny this week and compared closely against European neighbours.

Doncaster recorded 248 new cases in the seven days to 12 October and has a seven-day rolling rate of 310.4 per 100,000 people.