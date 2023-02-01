Doncaster COVID hospital admissions did not reduce in 2022 compared to 2021

The Director of Public Health’s Annual Report 2022 has revealed that just as many people in Doncaster were admitted to hospital with COVID-19 in 2022 than compared to 2021.

Director Rupert Suckling presented his report to councillors in a full council meeting last week.

He said that in the eight years since the reports began, it was “the most disappointing and discouraging” he had written.

DRI

While hospital admissions remain high, the number of COVID-related deaths has dropped significantly compared to the height of the pandemic.

The percentage of Doncaster residents who received their first vaccine dose is average for the UK, at 81.3 percent.

However by the third dose, this has dropped to 62.4 percent, below the average for the rest of the country.