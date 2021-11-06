Doncaster brother and sister with combined age of 193 praise NHS Covid vaccine staff

Derek Upex, aged 92, from Balby, and his sister Avice Inman, aged 101, from Hexthorpe, were both vaccinated at the Almond Tree Court centre, alongside Tickhill Road Hospital.

Derek said: “The service was marvellous, we were really well looked after by the NHS staff, I can thoroughly recommend it.

"We are so lucky to live in the UK where the vaccine is so readily available.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek and Avice at Almond Tree Court, withTrish Lee and Charlotte Almond from RDaSH

Former Doncaster Grammar School pupil, Derek, spent over 40 years working in the finance department of the town’s Plant railways works.

Avice was at one time employed at a drapery business working from 9am to 9pm and talking amongst staff was frowned on by the management.

During the war she switched from fabrics to metal, making heavy duty equipment for the British military at the former Briggs factory at Balby Carr, Doncaster.