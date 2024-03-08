Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust cares for eight patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for eight patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 3 was down from 11 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 1,751 people in hospital with Covid as of March 3.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 48 per cent in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that nine new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to March 1.