Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust cares for eight patients with Covid-19 in hospital

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 3 was down from 11 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 1,751 people in hospital with Covid as of March 3.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 48 per cent in the last four weeks.