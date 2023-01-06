Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust cares for 69 Covid-19 patients in hospital

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 4 was up from 61 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 97 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 35.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 70 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 78 per cent.

