Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust cares for 69 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for 69 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

By Stephanie Bateman
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 12:26pm

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 4 was up from 61 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 97 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 35.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 70 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 78 per cent.

The figures also show that 69 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 2. This was up from 59 in the previous seven days.