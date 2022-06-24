Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust cares for 44 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for 44 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 24th June 2022, 1:47 pm
Updated Friday, 24th June 2022, 1:47 pm

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 21 was in line with the same day the previous week.

Twenty eight days ago, there were 32.

Across England there were 6,002 people in hospital with Covid as of June 21, with 149 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The number of beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 38% in the last four weeks

Read More

Read More
‘It’s horrifying’ – More Doncaster children having teeth pulled out in hospital ...

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 29 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by five per cent.

The figures also show that 39 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust in the week to June 19. This was down from 43 in the previous seven days.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.

DoncasterBassetlaw Teaching Hospitals TrustNHS EnglandEngland