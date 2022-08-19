Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust cares for 30 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 16 was down from 53 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 67 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 92.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 43 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 39 per cent.

The figures also show that 37 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 14.

This was down from 49 in the previous seven days.