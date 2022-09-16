Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust cares for 22 Covid-19 patients in hospital

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 14 was down from 26 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 31% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 32.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 39% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 32%.

The figures also show that there were 26 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 12.