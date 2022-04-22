Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust: 138 Covid-19 patients in hospital

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on April 19 was down from 149 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by three per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 134.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 12% in the last four weeks

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 12 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by ten per cent.

The figures also show us that 94 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Doncaster in the week up to April 17. This was down from 123 in the previous seven days.