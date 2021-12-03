Europe’s fastest growing airline and which has a major base at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, had imposed a December 1 deadline requiring flight and cabin crew to be vaccinated or get regularly tested at their own cost, unless they recently recovered from COVID-19.

The requirement underpins the airline’s commitment to protecting the health and safety of its passengers and employees.

Following an announcement in September to introduce COVID-19 vaccines for all its flight and cabin crews, the airline said its vaccination rate is ahead of the average vaccination rate in most of its markets.

Wizz Air says 90% of its staff are vaccinated against Covid.

The policy does not mandate vaccination, however crew members who are not vaccinated will have to cover the cost of their own testing. Unvaccinated crew members, who can provide medical proof of exemption, will be able take antigen/PCR tests on a regular basis.

The decision to require crew to have the vaccine reflects research which demonstrates it as the best form of protection against COVID-19.

Wizz Air has also organised regular webinars and one-to-one consultations with virologists to educate staff about vaccines and answer any questions employees might have.