Despite more than 77% of the UK’s adult population now being vaccinated against coronavirus, the roll-out is still in the early stages for under-18s.

While Covid symptoms in children are largely asymptomatic or mild, vaccination opened for those aged 16 and 17 three weeks ago.

The USA and countries in the EU including France, Spain and Italy are currently offering the jabs to over 12s, but the UK is proving more hesitant.

Vaccinations are currently only being offered to children aged 12 to 15 who are at higher risk from coronavirus or who live with someone who has a suppressed immune system.

Across England, more than half a million under-18s have now been vaccinated against coronavirus, representing 14% of the 12-17 population. In Yorkshire and the Humber 49,185 have received their first dose and in Doncaster 3,642 have been vaccinated.

Population figures are mid-year estimates from the Office for National Statistics so may not be exact.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Doncaster have the greatest number of under 18s vaccinated against coronavirus as children prepare to return to school.

Cadeby, Hickleton & Hampole is the highest at 27 per cent and Central Doncaster & Hyde Park is the lowest with just 10 per cent of under-18s vaccinated.

1. Tickhill & Wadworth In this area 88 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 27% of the 12-17 population.

2. Sprotbrough In this area 128 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 25% of the 12-17 population.

3. Kirk Sandall & Barnby Dun In this area 136 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 24% of the 12-17 population.

4. Bessacarr Grange & Lakeside In this area 114 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 24% of the 12-17 population.