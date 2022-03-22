Campsmount Academy at Norton will be shut to pupils for three days this week because of the number of coronavirus cases among teachers, a letter sent to parents said.

There have been rising numbers of Covid cases in Doncaster and across the country following the Government’s lifting of all remaining coronavirus restrictions.

A notice on the school’s website said: “Due to high levels of staff absence over the next few days, we are unable to accommodate all students safely in school, we have therefore made the decision to ask our KS3 year groups to access their learning remotely this week.”

Campsmount Academy.

Details are as follows:

Tuesday 22nd March - Year 9 remote working at home

Wednesday 23rd March - Year 8 remote working at home

Thursday 24th March - Year 7 remote working at home

The note added: “Further information has been sent to all parents via email.

“We apologise for any disruption caused, please be reassured that we will do everything we can to avoid further year group closures and this will always be a last resort strategy.”

There are currently more than 100 people in hospital in Doncaster with coronavirus.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been more than 1,000 deaths in Doncaster from the virus.