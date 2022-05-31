Covid 19: New travel testing centre opens inside Doncaster's Frenchgate Centre

DAM Health is an international company offering an array of Covid-19 testing services that are government recognised and accepted by all airlines.

The new Doncaster branch, that launched last week, offers Covid-19 PCR and lateral flow testing onsite. The lateral flow test results are available in as quickly as two hours and a certificate is emailed directly to the patient once complete.

There are 64 DAM Health sites across the UK, all of which offer a range of services. The services differ from in-clinic PCR tests, fit-to-fly tests and some clinics offer a neutralising antibodies test.

The new Covid testing centre has opened inside the Frenchgate.

You can book your required Covid-19 test online ahead of arriving at the centre or alternatively the site does accept walk-in appointments.

Macy Tweedle, clinic manager at DAM Health Doncaster, said: “We are thrilled to have opened a clinic within Frenchgate and have the opportunity to branch out into a new area. We saw a lot of individuals coming from Doncaster to our Sheffield clinic, so we wanted to meet demand and be more accessible for those who require our services.

“The demand for Covid tests has seen an increase recently as more people want fit-to-fly tests with the summer holidays coming up. We offer quick and efficient testing services, which are ideal for those wanting fast results.”