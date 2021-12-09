Boris Johnson announces new Plan B rules on working from home masks and covid passports

The new rules, some of which start on Friday, include masks in most public places, Covid passes for some venues and work from home guidance.

People will have to show the NHS’ health certificate to gain entry to unseated indoor venues with more than 500 attendees, and outdoor events with more than 4,000 people.

“It’s become increasingly clear that Omicron is growing much faster than the previous Delta variant and it’s spreading rapidly all around the world,” Johnson said at a hastily-arranged press conference at Downing Street o n Wednesday evening.

"A total of 568 cases have been confirmed through genomic sequencing across every region of the UK, and the true number is certain to be much higher.”

Boris Johnson said rules around the wearing of face coverings would be “further extended”, as of Friday, to “most public indoor venues” including theatres and cinemas.

The Prime Minister told a press briefing in Downing Street: “There will of course be exemptions where it is not practical, such as when eating, drinking, exercising or singing.”

The Prime Minister said that people should work from home if they can as of Monday.

“We will reintroduce the guidance to work from home.

“Employers should use the rest of the week to discuss working arrangements with their employees but from Monday you should work from home if you can.

“I know this will be hard for many people but by reducing your contacts in the workplace, you will help slow transmission.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Omicron cases could exceed 1 million by the end of this month on the current trajectory.

He said: “Although there are only 568 confirmed Omicron cases in the UK we know that the actual number of infections will be significantly higher”

In a tweet, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “I welcome stronger measures to protect people from Covid.

“But Boris Johnson’s recent actions have undermined public trust. His contempt for the public won’t be forgotten. Serious times call for serious leadership.