Boosting immunity against Covid-19 begins in Doncaster

Covid booster offered to around 150,000 eligible people in Doncaster

Among the first to be invited are health and care workers and more elderly and vulnerable people who have already had two doses of the vaccine.

Around 150,000 people in Doncaster are eligible for the booster which is given a minimum of six months after the second dose.

This means several thousand won’t be invited for the jab until early next year, but the programme has begun with over 11,000 people vaccinated so far.

GP lead for Primary Care in Doncaster Dr Nabeel Alsindi said: “When you get that call to receive a booster jab, please keep your appointment. Cases of Covid-19 have been rising again in Doncaster and as we move into the winter months we want to offer as much protection as possible to those who are more vulnerable to catching the virus.

“We can’t be complacent about this and as we could also see higher levels of the flu virus circulating this winter, it’s more important than ever to take up the offer of more protection.

“It’s also important to continue to wash your hands thoroughly, which also helps to prevent catching the flu, and wear face coverings in health settings such as surgeries and hospitals.”

How and when to get your booster vaccination If you are eligible for a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, you’ll be offered it no

sooner than six months after you had your second dose.

The NHS will let you know when it’s your turn to have a booster. It’s important not to contact the NHS for one before then.

Most people will be invited to book an appointment at a larger vaccination centre, pharmacy, or local NHS service such as a GP surgery.

You will only be offered a booster jab if you have previously had two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

For your booster you are likely to be given Pfizer or Moderna as recommended by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI). It doesn’t matter if your previous vaccine was AstraZeneca – they have been classed as compatible and safe.

If you have any doubts or questions, you can speak to a clinician at your vaccination appointment.

Who can book online?

You can book your COVID-19 booster vaccine online if you are a frontline health or social care worker. Over 2,000 heath and care staff working in Doncaster have already had their booster jabs.

You can also book it online if you have been contacted by the NHS and you are either:

aged 50 and over

aged 16 and over with a health condition that puts you at high risk from Covid-19

If you turn up to a drop-in clinic in Doncaster asking for a booster, please be aware you may be turned away if you had your second dose less than six months ago.

Example: If you had your second dose on 5 June, you are not eligible for your booster until 5 December or after.

If you were to turn up at one of our drop-ins before you get your invite and can prove you are eligible, you may have to wait until other booked patients have had their jab – and getting it on the day may be subject to availability.