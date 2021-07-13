772 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Doncaster
The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Doncaster increased by 772 over the weekend.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 9:49 am
Updated
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 9:50 am
Public Health England figures show that 27,965 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Monday, July 12, in Doncaster up from 27,193 the same time on Friday.
The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 8,966 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 7,960.
Doncaster's cases were among the 470,870 recorded across Yorkshire, a figure which rose by 10,706 over the period.