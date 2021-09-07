A total of 40,060 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 6 (Monday), up from 39,506 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 12,808 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 10,693.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 113,958 over the period, to 7,018,927.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 40,060 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 867 people had died in the area by September 6 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on five the previous week.

They were among 11,612 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 200,267 people had received both jabs by September 5 (Sunday) – 74 per cent of those aged over 16, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.