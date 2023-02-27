54 patients are still being treated for Covid-19 in Doncaster hospitals
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for 54 patients with coronavirus in hospital last week, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 22 was in line with the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 62.
Across England there were 8,015 people in hospital with Covid as of February 22, with 164 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 42 per cent in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 63 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 20. This was up from 49 in the previous seven days.