54 patients are still being treated for Covid-19 in Doncaster hospitals

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 22 was in line with the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 62.

Across England there were 8,015 people in hospital with Covid as of February 22, with 164 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 42 per cent in the last four weeks.