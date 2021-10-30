54 Covid patients being treated in Doncaster hospitals

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 26 was down from 56 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 32 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 41.

Across England there were 6,883 people in hospital with Covid as of October 26, with 803 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

A Covid patient being treated in hospital.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 34 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 18 per cent.

The figures also show that 51 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 24. This was down from 60 in the previous seven days.

A Doncaster health chief has urged people to do all they can to contain the virus despite slight drop in Covid cases as intensive care rates spike to the highest since March.