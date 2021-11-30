437 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Doncaster

A total of 56,214 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 29 (Monday), up from 55,777 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 17,972 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 15,278.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 118,218 over the period, to 10,189,059.

There have been two more deaths

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 943 people had died in the area by November 29 (Monday) – up from 941 on Friday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on six the previous week.

They were among 12,836 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.