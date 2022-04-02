382 further coronavirus cases in Doncaster

A total of 104,302 cases had been confirmed in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 1 (Friday), up from 103,920 on Thursday.

From April 1, free coronavirus testing has ended for millions of people in England with most people now needing to shop on the high street for paid-for tests if they want them.

However, it will continue during April in Scotland and Northern Ireland, and until the summer in Wales.

The cumulative rate of infection in Doncaster, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 33,346 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 31,591.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 69,449 over the period, to 21,216,874.

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 1,068 people had died in the area by April 1 (Friday) – down from 1,069 on Thursday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on two the previous week.

They were among 14,599 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three in five people in Doncaster have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 173,828 people had received a booster or third dose by March 31 (Thursday) – 61 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 220,866 people (78 per cent) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 67 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.