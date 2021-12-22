329 further coronavirus cases and three more deaths recorded in Doncaster

A total of 60,583 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 22 (Wednesday), up from 60,254 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 19,369 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 17,516.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 105,330 over the period, to 11,647,473.

There have been three more deaths in the last 24 hours

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 972 people had died in the area by December 22 (Wednesday) – up from 969 on Tuesday.

It means there have been seven deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on nine the previous week.

They were among 13,081 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 212,804 people had received both jabs by December 21 (Tuesday) – 75 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database