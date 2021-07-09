299 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Doncaster
The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Doncaster increased by 299 between Wednesday and Thursday this week.
Public Health England figures show that 26,918 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Thursday, July 8, in Doncaster up from 26,619 the same
time on Wednesday.
The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 8,631 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average, of 7,750.
Doncaster's cases were among the 456,242 recorded across Yorkshire, a figure which rose by 3,907 over the period.