221 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Doncaster

A total of 50,891 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 27 (Wednesday), up from 50,670 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 16,270 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 13,376.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 43,922 over the period, to 8,897,149.

A nurse administers a Covid test.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 911 people had died in the area by October 27 (Wednesday) – up from 910 on Tuesday.

It means there have been eight deaths in the past week, which is an increase on four the previous week.

They were among 12,334 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 207,366 people had received both jabs by October 26 (Tuesday) – 73% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.