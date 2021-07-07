207 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Doncaster

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Doncaster increased by 207 between Monday and Tuesday.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 10:49 am

Public Health England figures show that 26,362 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Tuesday, July 6, in Doncaster up from 26,155 the same time

on Monday.

More cases have been diagnosed

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 8,452 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 7,653.

Doncaster's cases were among the 448,699 recorded across Yorkshire, a figure which rose by 2,970 over the period.

