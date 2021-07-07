207 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Doncaster

Public Health England figures show that 26,362 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Tuesday, July 6, in Doncaster up from 26,155 the same time

on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More cases have been diagnosed

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 8,452 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 7,653.

Doncaster's cases were among the 448,699 recorded across Yorkshire, a figure which rose by 2,970 over the period.