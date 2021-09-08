195 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Doncaster

A total of 40,255 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 7 (Tuesday), up from 40,060 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 12,870 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 10,741.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 37,179 over the period, to 7,056,106.

The latest figures

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 868 people had died in the area by September 7 (Tuesday) – up from 867 on Monday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on four the previous week.

They were among 11,648 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 200,523 people had received both jabs by September 6 (Monday) – 74 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.