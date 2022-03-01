192 further coronavirus cases were recorded in Doncaster over the weekend

A total of 95,698 cases had been confirmed in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on February 28 (Monday), up from 95,506 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Doncaster, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 30,596 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 28,398.

If one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Doncaster

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 81,936 over the period, to 18,886,701.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers now include LFT results for England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The dashboard shows 1,057 people had died in the area by February 28 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on five the previous week.

They were among 14,328 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three in five people in Doncaster have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 172,244 people had received a booster or third dose by February 27 (Sunday) – 61 per centt of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 218,977 people (77 per cent) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 66 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.