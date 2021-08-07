181 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Doncaster

A total of 34,577 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 6 (Friday), up from 34,396 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 11,055 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 9,289.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 31,442 over the period, to 6,014,023.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 852 people had died in the area by August 6 (Friday) – up from 851 on Thursday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is an increase on two the previous week.

They were among 11,238 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that nearly three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 186,357 people had received both jabs by August 5 (Thursday) – 71 per cent of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.