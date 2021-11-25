168 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Doncaster

A total of 55,440 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 24 (Wednesday), up from 55,272 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 17,725 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 14,955.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 42,435 over the period, to 9,974,843.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 941 people had died in the area by November 24 (Wednesday) – up from 940 on Tuesday.

It means there have been five deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on seven the previous week.

They were among 12,785 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 209,070 people had received both jabs by November 23 (Tuesday) – 74 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.