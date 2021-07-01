131 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Doncaster
The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Doncaster increased by 131 in 24 hours, figures show.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 9:35 am
Public Health England figures reveal 25,378 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Wednesday, June 30, in Doncaster up from 25,247 on Tuesday.
The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 8,137 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 7,416.
Doncaster's cases were among the 432,116 recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber, a figure which rose by 2,647 over the period.