131 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Doncaster

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Doncaster increased by 131 in 24 hours, figures show.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 9:35 am

Public Health England figures reveal 25,378 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Wednesday, June 30, in Doncaster up from 25,247 on Tuesday.

Read More

Read More
Babies in Doncaster at risk of deadly diseases as dozens miss jabs

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 8,137 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 7,416.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 8,137 cases per 100,000 people

Doncaster's cases were among the 432,116 recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber, a figure which rose by 2,647 over the period.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

DoncasterLiam HodenPublic Health EnglandEngland