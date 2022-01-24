1,186 further coronavirus cases and three more deaths recorded in Doncaster

A total of 83,257 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 24 (Monday), up from 82,071 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 26,618 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 23,976.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 244,626 over the period, to 15,953,685.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been 12 deaths in the past week

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 1,009 people had died in the area by January 24 (Monday) – up from 1,006 on Friday.

It means there have been 12 deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 13,620 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.