A total of 1,220 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 3 (Wednesday) – up from 1,209 a week previously.
They were among 16,509 deaths recorded across Yorkshire.
Read More
Read MoreNHS staffing crisis: Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust's workforc...
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result, and whose usual residence is Doncaster.
A total of 161,560 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 3 – up from 160,485 last week.