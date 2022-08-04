A total of 1,220 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 3 (Wednesday) – up from 1,209 a week previously.

They were among 16,509 deaths recorded across Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 1,220 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 3

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result, and whose usual residence is Doncaster.

A total of 161,560 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 3 – up from 160,485 last week.