11 more coronavirus deaths recorded in Doncaster

There were 11 more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Doncaster.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 10:35 am

A total of 1,220 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 3 (Wednesday) – up from 1,209 a week previously.

They were among 16,509 deaths recorded across Yorkshire.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result, and whose usual residence is Doncaster.

A total of 161,560 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 3 – up from 160,485 last week.

