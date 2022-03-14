1 in 30 people in Doncaster has Covid as health boss issues scam text warning

Dr Rupert Suckling, Director of Public Health in Doncaster, said that although all legal restrictions around the virus have now been lifted, “that doesn’t mean that Covid has disappeared from the community.”

He said: “Roughly 1 in 30 people have Covid in Doncaster at the moment, so we all still have our part to play to ensure we keep everyone in our community as safe as possible.

“Wearing face coverings in crowded, enclosed spaces and staying home when unwell may no longer be legal requirements but really do help protect ourselves and others.

Dr Rupert Suckling has warned of coronavirus scams in Doncaster.

“We’ve also been made aware this week of scam texts being sent to residents claiming that the person has been in close proximity to someone contagious and to order a test kit.

“Please do not click on this link or order tests in this way, contact tracing does not work in this way and you will not receive messages such as this via official channels.

“LFT home tests remain free until 1 April and can be ordered from the government website or collected from local pharmacies in the area.

“Criminals are using Covid testing to target the public with these fake texts. Remember the NHS will never ask for payment or any financial details.”