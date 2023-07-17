Construction to begin on £14.9 million theatre facility at Mexborough’s Montagu Hospital

Working in partnership with Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (BH) and The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust (TRFT), colleagues at DBTH are leading the programme to implement a new, dedicated orthopaedic hub for the people of South Yorkshire, with health professionals undertaking hip and knee replacement inpatient procedures alongside foot and ankle, hand and wrist, and shoulder day case surgery.

Known currently as the Montagu Elective Orthopaedic Centre (MEOC), the facility will feature two state-of-the-art theatre units, two anaesthetic rooms and a recovery suite, in addition to 12 inpatient beds. The development will also benefit from its placement within Montagu Hospital, co-located with rehabilitation services and with access to the planned Community Diagnostic Centre, which will enhance local diagnostic capacity for illnesses such as cancer.

In the first year of operation, it is envisaged that the centre will undertake over 2,000 orthopaedic procedures on behalf of the three partner trusts, equating to about 40% of the current orthopaedic waiting list locally.

An artist's impression of the new look hospital

Another benefit of its location in Mexborough is that the site does not provide emergency services. This means that, despite peaks in activity, the MEOC will be ringfenced and protected against the usual cancellations and postponements which can, unfortunately, be common as staff are moved elsewhere to help manage emergency pressures, particularly in winter.

Construction will begin shortly, and is expected to take around seven months to complete with the new centre opening to patients in early 2024.

Jon Sargeant, Executive Director of Recovery, Innovation and Transformation and Deputy Chief Executive at DBTH, said: “This is a fantastic development and will see us significantly reduce the waiting list for operations such as knee and hip replacements, as well many other elective orthopaedic procedures

“Working with our partners at Barnsley and Rotherham, we will be able to offer state-of-the-art facilities in a setting which is immune from the usual cancellations we often see within hospital settings. Furthermore, it will help to outline our ambitions for Montagu Hospital as a centre of excellence for elective and diagnostic care, ensuring we are making the most of the site, and its unique and accessible location within the Dearne Valley.”

Analysis provided by South Yorkshire Integrated Care System (ICS) outlines that the region’s waiting list is around 43% greater than it was in March 2020.

Bob Kirton, Deputy Chief Executive at Barnsley Hospital, said: “This investment provides an excellent opportunity for the people of South Yorkshire to benefit from easier access to the services and care that they need. I am really looking forward to the unit opening later in the coming months.”

It is anticipated that, with shared staffing and additional capacity, the centre will operate on patients from across the region.

