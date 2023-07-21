Construction commences on £14.9 million Montagu Elective Orthopaedic Centre

The £14.9 million project represents a significant step toward improving orthopaedic services within the region and reducing associated waiting lists.

Working in partnership with Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (BH) and The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust (TRFT), colleagues at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) are leading the programme to implement a new, dedicated orthopaedic hub for the people of South Yorkshire, with health professionals undertaking hip and knee replacement inpatient procedures alongside foot and ankle, hand and wrist, and shoulder day case surgery.

Known currently as the Montagu Elective Orthopaedic Centre (MEOC, this name will change in the future), the facility will feature two state-of-the-art theatre units, two anaesthetic rooms and a recovery suite, in addition to 12 inpatient beds. Construction is being overseen by a project team which includes colleagues from all three participating NHS trusts, as well as construction experts, IHP Vinci.

Kate Carville, Project Clinical Lead Nurse (left) and Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive (right), with the project team in the background

Overseeing the ground-breaking ceremony, Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive at DBTH said: “Today is a historic moment for Rotherham, Barnsley, and Doncaster as it marks the first time our three hospital trusts have come together to collaborate on such a significant project.

“By pooling our resources and expertise, we are setting a precedent for future collaborations, demonstrating our commitment to delivering the highest quality healthcare to our communities. The Montagu Elective Orthopaedic Centre represents a transformative milestone in our collective efforts to enhance patient outcomes and experiences and I’m very pleased that we have been able to come together in this way.”

The project is expected to take approximately six months to complete. The main theatre unit will be sited in September, followed by the installation of fittings and fixtures, set for completion in December. Following final checks, it is envisaged that the Montagu Elective Orthopaedic Centre will welcome its first patients in January 2024.

Dr Richard Jenkins, Chief Executive at both Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This collaborative effort is a testament to our shared commitment to improving healthcare services for the people of South Yorkshire. I want extend my thanks to the dedicated project team who have worked tirelessly to bring us to this significant milestone and look forward to welcoming our first patients in the new year.”

Analysis provided by South Yorkshire Integrated Care System (ICS) outlines that the region’s waiting list has increased by approximately 43% since March 2020. Currently, over 2,500 patients have waited for more than 52 weeks, with two-thirds awaiting orthopaedic procedures.

Gavin Boyle, Chief Executive at NHS South Yorkshire, said: “This innovative endeavour signifies our commitment to improving healthcare services and reducing waiting lists across the region. The Montagu Elective Orthopaedic Centre is a testament to our collective efforts to deliver patient-centred care and improve health outcomes across our region. We look forward to the positive impact it will have on our communities and the tangible benefits it will bring to those in need of orthopaedic procedures.”