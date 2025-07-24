Concerns raised over access to hospital transport following new NHS rules in South Yorkshire

Changes to NHS-funded transport services across South Yorkshire have prompted concerns that some of the region’s most vulnerable patients are now struggling to get to hospital appointments.

New national eligibility criteria for Non-Emergency Patient Transport Services (NEPTS) were introduced in April, aiming to ensure resources are focused on those with the greatest clinical need. But NHS South Yorkshire has already received 17 complaints since implementation, 15 of which were upheld.

The new rules mean patients must now meet stricter criteria to qualify for NHS-funded transport, such as having a medical condition that makes travel unsafe or being unable to travel independently due to severely limited mobility.

Critics say this has left some cancer and renal patients without guaranteed transport, while others, especially those on low incomes or living in remote areas, now face mounting costs.

Nearly half of hospital transport users live in the most deprived areas of South Yorkshire, and 49 per cent said they wouldn’t be able to attend hospital appointments without the service.

A report presented to local councillors this week confirms transport bookings in South Yorkshire have dropped by more than 40 per cent compared to last year. While not all of that is due to reduced need, patient watchdog Healthwatch and the NHS’s own survey data suggest many people simply can’t afford alternatives.

The NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) has responded by making some exceptions such as allowing temporary transport access for cancer patients undergoing active treatment. It’s also reviewing how to make the appeals process easier and is working with community groups to improve awareness and accessibility of travel support.

Meanwhile, efforts to pilot a fairer system via a Yorkshire-wide Pathfinder project were recently derailed after NHS England withdrew funding. NHS South Yorkshire says it will continue looking for new funding to ensure those most in need aren’t left behind.