Community litter pickers support local hospital in Great British Spring Clean

Anyone who visited or drove past the Doncaster site last month may have spotted a 20-plus strong team of litter pickers out and about across the hospital and surrounding area.

The clean-up crew, comprising volunteers of all ages within the Wheatley Hills Litter Picking community group, joined forces with the hospital's Facilities team to tidy up the grounds to coincide with the nationwide Great British Spring Clean.

The Great British Spring Clean campaign, created by Keep Britain Tidy, aimed to inspire individuals, communities and organisations to identify litter hotspots near them and come together to spruce up their local area.

Litter pickers at Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Offering to tidy up the hospital grounds in their own time, the team made light work of the task, collecting over 30 bags of litter between them from the roadside, car parks and visitor entrances over just a few short hours.

Catherine, one of the Wheatley Hill volunteers shared: “It was such an enthusiastic group of people who were friendly, cheerful, and raring to go to make a real difference to people and wildlife in our local community.

“A huge thank you to everyone involved including Doncaster Council staff who provide equipment, support, and advice, fellow voluntary litter pickers, and the Facilities Team who turned up and help collect a magnificent haul. We all feel proud of our small contributions towards making Doncaster and its hospital grounds a better place for everyone.”

The group divided their efforts focussing on areas including the Hospital grounds and the surrounding triangular area of Thorne Road, Leger Way and Armthorpe Road. Along the way, volunteers shared the joy of this selfless community activity, expressing the additional positive impacts it can have with the chance to get fresh air, exercise, and talk to new and existing friends.

Litter pickers at Doncaster Royal Infirmary outside A&E

Sarah Roe, DBTH Facilities Team member who organised the initiative shared: “Litter is an increasing problem across all our hospital sites and this week was the perfect time to take some action. Thank you to everyone who got involved and gave up a portion of their weekend to give our site a bit of a spring clean so it remains a welcoming environment for patients, staff and visitors.”

Suzy Brain England OBE, the Trust’s Chair, shared: “We are immensely grateful to the volunteers who generously gave their time to support the litter-picking efforts - a simple action that can make such an immediate and visible difference to the environment.