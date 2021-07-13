Children needing routine treatment seen on time at Doncaster hospitals

NHS rules state patients referred for non-urgent consultant-led care should be seen within 18 weeks.

Data from NHS Digital shows almost all patients on the waiting list for paediatric care at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in May were seen within that period.

It meant only 14 children waited longer, and the trust met the 92 per cent NHS target.

It contrasts with the picture across England, where more than 72,600 youngsters had been on the waiting list for more than 18 weeks in May, meaning around 29 per cent had been waiting too long for treatment.

The Patients Association and Healthwatch England have called on the NHS to ensure families are kept up to date while waiting for treatment.

Chris McCann of Healthwatch said it was worrying to see that more than a quarter of children on NHS waiting lists had been awaiting treatment for more than 18 weeks.

He said the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in more patients feeling "stressed, confused and ignored" over changes to their healthcare, adding: "If some children who have underlying health conditions don’t receive timely care, this may affect their long-term development and wellbeing.

"With appointments having been cancelled last year and the NHS facing a backlog, those affected also need to be informed where they are on a waiting list."

Patient Association chief executive Rachel Power, said a long wait could have an impact on whether a parent can work, adding: “Waiting for a child to receive treatment can be a very worrying time for families, especially if a child is in discomfort or even pain.”

She added: "Some families are sure to feel they’re in some kind of limbo."

The NHS figures show that the number of people waiting longer than 18 weeks or a year across all treatment areas nationally fell significantly between May 2020 and May this year.

However, there is no comparable data available for paediatric treatment waiting times prior to the beginning of the 2021 financial year.