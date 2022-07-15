Chief executive to retire after 35 years in the NHS

Kathryn Singh, Chief Executive of Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), will retire at Christmas after working for 35 years in the NHS – seven of those at RDaSH.

Kathryn said: “After much thought and discussion with my husband, we have agreed that after my 35 years and his 47 years of working in the NHS, it is now time to retire and focus our time on the next chapter of our lives together.

“My seven plus years as CEO at RDaSH have been the highlight of my career and it has been an absolute privilege to serve both our patients and colleagues alike.

Kathryn Singh, Chief Executive of RDaSH

“I have had the pleasure of working with immensely talented people who have both inspired and humbled me.

“The challenges with COVID-19 have been made bearable through the enormous dedication and commitment I have seen in our RDaSH people.”

Dave Vallance, RDaSH chairman, said: “It has been and still is a privilege to work alongside Kathryn.

"She is a very talented, dedicated and caring chief executive and will be missed by so many. I want to say a huge thank you to her for everything she has done for RDaSH, for our patients and staff. Closer to the time I will be wishing her and her husband all the best in their joint retirements, but for the time being it will be business as usual as Kathryn serves a six month notice period.”

The recruitment process to appoint a new CEO will begin in the coming weeks.