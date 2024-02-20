Charity pilots new service to offer family support in pregnancy and early years in Mexborough.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bump, Birth and Beyond service will be run by children’s charity Barnardo’s, in partnership with the NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB), family hubs and local community organisations, with a focus on a whole family approach around bump and baby.

Specialist practitioners from the charity will provide support on a wide range of issues, including preparation for birth, support around sleep, feeding and weaning, emotional wellbeing for mums and parents, as well as parenting courses and health awareness.

The team will also work with families around issues they may be facing such as housing and debt management, supporting them to receive help from other specialist services in these areas.

Working closely with local midwives and health visiting teams, the service launches on Monday 19 February 2024 and will be piloted over a two-year period in four key areas:

- Worsborough, Barnsley

- Mexborough, Doncaster

- Eastwood and East Deane, Rotherham

- Firth Park and Fir Vale, Sheffield.

‘Bump, Birth and Beyond’ aims to provide focused support and interventions, as well as improved access to existing services and groups for families, following a low uptake of early years services in these areas.

Referrals can be made directly into the service by individuals and families themselves, or through professionals.

Nadine Good, Director for Barnardo’s North Region said: “The first months and years of a baby’s life have a huge impact on a child’s development, and that’s why we are delighted to be able to offer this important service in partnership with the NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, to give babies and their families the best start in life.

“At Barnardo’s we believe in a holistic approach that looks at a wide range of factors that may impact each family and their baby. Our specialist practitioners will ensure that pregnant women, parents and families are listened to, with offers tailored to meet their specific needs, whether that be help with weaning, or more involved support around parenting programmes or financial struggles.”

Dr David Crichton, Chief Medical Officer at NHS South Yorkshire said: "We want children in South Yorkshire to have the best possible start in life. Much of that starts with keeping families well even before conception, followed by receiving good maternity care through to those early years support and beyond.

"Bump, Birth and Beyond marks a shift in South Yorkshire towards prevention and early help during those critical first 1,001 days of a child's life to access support and groups when they need them most.

"Barnardo’s specialist practitioners aim to be culturally aware and trauma-informed in their approach, to ensure they can best support the needs of people across our diverse communities in South Yorkshire."

To find out more about the Bump, Birth and Beyond service https://www.barnardos.org.uk/get-support/services/bump-birth-and-beyond or to make a referral for support to the team, please visit Bump Birth and Beyond, email [email protected]