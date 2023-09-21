Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hope & Glory Charity Ball 2023 was held at Bessacarr Golf Club last month.

One hundred guests enjoyed a red carpet welcome with a glass of Prosecco and a professional photograph on arrival.

The evening featured a three-course meal, a raffle with over 50 prizes, and an interactive quiz presented by former breakfast radio DJ Danny Oakes.

Anne Prior and Amanda Brown.

Doncaster residents, Anne Prior and Amanda Brown, raised £6,010 for Doncaster Firefly and Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Doncaster Firefly provides free transport for cancer patients to hospitals regionally.

Pancreatic Cancer UK supports research into early detection of pancreatic cancer, which has one of the lowest survival rates for patients.

Both Anne and Amanda have been touched by cancer personally in recent years.

Anne is a breast cancer survivor and has just celebrated a year of being cancer free.

Amanda dedicated the event to her friend Rosie, who died of pancreatic cancer just five months after diagnosis.

Anne and Amanda said: "It's fantastic to hear that we raised so much for Firefly and Pancreatic Cancer UK at our ball. We want to say a massive thank you to everyone who attended and donated to two causes that are very close to our hearts. Watch this space for next year."

