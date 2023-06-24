During Cervical Screening Awareness Week, which started on Monday, a cancer charity is urging people to get tested and share their experiences with others.

Cervical screenings, also known as 'smear tests', are offered to women and people with a cervix aged 25 to 49 every three years, while those aged 50 to 64 receive their invitations every five years.

A small sample of cells is taken and checked for pre-cancerous abnormalities and viruses such as HPV, which can lead to cancer.

Fewer people have received cervical tests in Doncaster, figures show

Figures from NHS England show, as of December, 58,126 people across both age groups in Doncaster had been screened within that time frame.

This was 70.5 per cent of the 82,470 people eligible – with the screening rate falling from 71.5 per cent a year before.

This also means 7,851 more people need to be screened to hit the Government's target rate of 80 per cent.

Samantha Dixon, CEO of Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust, said: "Through screening we have the opportunity to eliminate cervical cancer – yet coverage has been in decline for the last 20 years, and alarmingly, has not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

"Raising awareness during Cervical Screening Awareness Week can help spread support and understanding.

"However, to address the barriers affecting screening rates we need a step change from government to make it more accessible to women."

Numbers have dropped precipitously over the coronavirus pandemic – across England, the rate for those aged 25 to 49 fell from 70.7% in at the end of 2019 to 66.4% at the end of 2022.

For those in the older age category, the rate dropped from 76.4 per cent to 74.7 per cent over the same period – although this was only a 0.1 per cent decrease from 2021.

Every area in England saw a fall during the pandemic – in Doncaster the overall screening rate was 74.5% at the end of 2019.

Speaking in January, the national clinical director for cancer at NHS England, Professor Peter Johnson, said: "Screening is an effective way to prevent cervical cancer developing or to catch it at a very early stage, which is why it is especially important that people attend their screening appointments.

"There are lots of reasons why somebody might not want to come forward – embarrassment, inconvenience, or uncertainty – but please speak to a healthcare professional if you are unsure."