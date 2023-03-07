Staff from Doncaster’s Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service will be at the Flying Scotsman Centre, on St Sepulchre Gate, in the city centre, on Thursday 9 March from 9.30am to 4pm.

“Please call in and see us if you are worried about cancer or recognising the signs and symptoms of cancer. Or if you have had a cancer diagnosis or care for someone who has”, said Macmillan Cancer Care Coordinator Sarah McCoy.

“You don’t need an appointment and we have plenty of useful leaflets that you can take away,

