Celebrating International Women’s Day in Doncaster
Doncaster women are being urged to celebrate International Women’s Day later this week by dropping in on some health specialists.
Staff from Doncaster’s Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service will be at the Flying Scotsman Centre, on St Sepulchre Gate, in the city centre, on Thursday 9 March from 9.30am to 4pm.
“Please call in and see us if you are worried about cancer or recognising the signs and symptoms of cancer. Or if you have had a cancer diagnosis or care for someone who has”, said Macmillan Cancer Care Coordinator Sarah McCoy.
“You don’t need an appointment and we have plenty of useful leaflets that you can take away,
“Also, you can contact the team any time if you have been affected by cancer or have questions about signs and symptoms. Simply dial 0300 214 853”, added Sarah, who works for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), based at Balby’s St John’s Information and Support Centre.