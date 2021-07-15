CBD Oil In The UK: Discover The 6 Best CBD Brands (2021)

CBD Oil

CBD is quickly emerging as one of the most appealing health products in the United Kingdom, as outlined in this article below by CLR.

Millions of people take advantage of CBD regularly, whether they are seeking potential pain relief or help with alleviating anxiety.

The issue for a lot of people is that buying quality CBD oil can be challenging. The best CBD oil UK is not readily available at high street markets, and there are many sketchy companies pushing out CBD products that are low quality.

Consumer Logic Research recommends Blessed CBD oil

While you are not seeking any psychoactive effect from THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) when you buy CBD products, you probably do want other cannabinoids along with cannabidiol (CBD), terpenes, flavonoids and other components of the plant in the oil.

That is what you get if you buy from the very best.

The six companies below have stellar reputations for presenting top-grade products from hemp plants. If you want high-quality CBD oil, gummies, vaping products or creams, these are safe places to spend your money.

Summary of the six best CBD oils in the UK for 2021

Quick verdict: We recommend Blessed CBD as the UK’s top rated CBD oil brand.

Blessed CBD has been voted as one of the best CBD oil brands in the UK by the likes of Reader’s Digest, Observer and Daily Record. They sell CBD oil, CBD gummies, CBD capsules, CBD creams and related products.

You can trust everything you find on BlessedCBD.co.uk, as the company freely puts up lab reports to show the ingredients within their CBD oils and other products. Although they have CBD isolate products, they also have full-spectrum CBD oil that delivers the true entourage effect.

Their oil is a combination of CBD oil extracted from organic hemp and a carrier oil, such as hemp seed oil or coconut oil. Blessed CBD has a stellar reputation within the CBD market because their products contain other cannabinoids such as CBG, as well as terpenes, and flavonoids.

Dosing is very easy with Blessed CBD, as they tell you precisely how much CBD is within each bottle. Then you can determine how much would be present in each drop, which allows you to get the relief you need without using too much of the product each day.

Blessed CBD products are gluten-free and non-GMO, and are safe to use sublingually and topically. If you are a first time customer, you can even get a discount on their site.

Vibes CBD sells CBD oil, gummies and capsules. Their oil comes in a 10mL bottle and contains a varying amount of CBD, depending on the product you choose.

If you are seeking the benefits of CBD to improve your health and wellness, the CBD capsules, oil and gummies from Vibes CBD are a very good choice. Their CBD oil (not to be confused with cannabis oil) is extracted from quality hemp plants (using the supercritical CO2 extraction process), which is one good reason why they have such a good reputation in the CBD industry.

The phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids in their high-quality products will give you the effect you are seeking. Aside from the positive potential health benefits, you can feel good knowing you are getting a very good deal on their products.

Side effects from this CBD oil are negligible, which is why it is a top pick within the industry. If you want a form of CBD that is affordable and will give you the full-spectrum entourage effect, Vibes CBD is a good choice.

The only downside to Vibes CBD is they do not sell CBD vape products for vape pens, but you can likely find them from other companies on this list. If you want to learn more about their products, you can always go through the lab results they have posted on VibesCBD.co.uk.

3. Excite CBD

Excite CBD sells a full range of CBD oil products. Their CBD oil tinctures contain full-spectrum CBD oil, which means that you are getting CBD, CBDA, CBG, terpenes, and flavonoids along with other natural compounds.

The company uses a safe extraction method to retrieve their CBD oil UK from the hemp plants. When you use their CBD, you should feel potential relief from chronic pain, anxiety and related issues.

The CBD content in their products is very high, which means you are receiving value for money each time you make a purchase on their website. Customer reviews prove that Excite CBD has an enviable reputation in the community.

Using the dropper that comes with their CBD oil is very easy, and allows for precise dosing. Their topical CBD is known for helping with potential skincare issues, while alleviating pain you may experience in muscles and joints.

One of the reasons why you may want to buy from Excite CBD is that their CBD oil is made from organic hemp extract. If you work at a job where you are routinely drug tested, the organic hemp CBD oil is not going to result in a failed test because there is no THC in the pure CBD oil you can buy from this company.

4. Pure Sport

Pure Sport is a brand founded by two professional rugby players, who discovered the benefits of CBD with recovery from matches and training sessions. The full-spectrum CBD oil that you can buy from Pure Sport is sure to help you with any number of ailments.

You can easily read about the specifics of the CBD sold by Pure Sport on their website, as they provide complete details about their products. These details include lab reports, which show that zero pesticides or any harmful chemicals/solvents are found within the oil.

5. Love Hemp

Love Hemp is an extremely reputable company in the UK market that sells CBD with no additives or any harmful chemicals. The reason why this CBD company is so beloved is because their products are of the highest quality.

Third-party lab results prove the claims of Love Hemp, and they show that you are getting the full spectrum effect when you are consuming their oil or other products. Love Hemp sells oil, edibles, cosmetics and capsules. Their CBD creams are excellent for skincare and pain relief.

6. Vitality CBD

Vitality CBD is another very popular company within the UK market, as they sell quality CBD oils and skincare products. One of the advantages of Vitality is that you can even find their products at high street shops, such as Lloyds and Tesco.

If you can't wait for CBD oil to arrive in the mail in a few days, you can always go to a local shop to try and find the Vitality CBD oil. Their oil affects your endocannabinoid system in a very positive way, as they use low pressure ethanol extraction to remove the CBD, terpenes and flavonoids from the hemp plant.

Vitality CBD is free of herbicides, contains MCT oil, CBD and no additives, and is available in different strengths.

Is CBD legal in the UK?

Whenever you tell people that CBD oil can potentially do so much for their health and wellness, they point to the fact that marijuana is illegal in the United Kingdom. While that may be true, quality CBD oil usually comes from the hemp plant, not marijuana plants.

UK regulations state that any CBD product cannot have more than 1mg of THC content. Given the most reputable sellers of CBD oil in the UK extract CBD from hemp, there is next to no THC in their products. And don’t be confused by the term “cannabis plant”. Technically speaking, hemp is a cannabis plant, albeit usually one with less than .3% THC.

If you are unsure of the claims from a company, you can always assess third-party lab reports for verification. The UK regulates CBD oil and gummies as food supplements, while products like creams and vaping e-liquid are subject to other regulations.

The Cannabis Trades Association is hard at work trying to better improve the CBD industry in the UK and all of Europe, as advocates have successfully done in some parts of the USA (such as Colorado). Such a process is slow, though, and thankfully does not even impact users of CBD products.

How do you pick the best CBD oil drops?

If you are unsure how to decide between different CBD products, there are some facts you should know.

The first criteria is whether you want any THC in your CBD. Given CBD oil in the UK does not come from the cannabis indica and sativa plants, there is already very little THC in most extracted CBD oil.

Some companies do leave small amounts of THC (less than 1mg per product), but others can remove it entirely. If you are worried about drug tests for marijuana, then you should go with broad-spectrum CBD oils, CBD e-liquid and CBD gummies that leave out THC entirely.

When choosing from the range of products sold in the UK, you should also consider the terpene profile before you commit to a purchase. While a high MG of CBD is important, you also want terpenes, flavonoids and other elements of the hemp plant in the oil to give you the best possible effect.

Go with Blessed CBD for the UK’s #1 CBD brand

Studies are beginning to show that CBD oil is one of the most useful products in the health and wellness category. CBD has the potential to aid in various treatments, and there are next to no major side effects from using hemp CBD oil.

If you are seeking the best CBD oil UK, then you should buy from one of the companies on our list (we recommend Blessed CBD). These are tried and trusted brands that put up lab reports of their products and adhere to UK regulations.