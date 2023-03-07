Aphasia Support, which provides speech, language and communication therapy to patients throughout the region, is set to launch their fifth Aphasia Café at Cantley Community Centre on April 13.

The cafes provide a fantastic opportunity for people living with aphasia to meet up, share their experiences and build their confidence in communicating. They are a great way of socialising in a supported environment, whilst enjoying a range of activities, such as quizzes, games, and arts and crafts.

The Doncaster cafe will be supported by Emilie Verroken, Aphasia Support’s speech and language therapist, but otherwise will completely rely on volunteer support. The charity is looking for people who may have a few hours spare each month to help facilitate sessions and serve drinks and cakes.

The new cafe needs volunteers

The group will take place every second and fourth Thursday of the month, between 10.30am and 12pm at Cantley Community Centre in Bessacar.

James Major, CEO of Aphasia Support, said: “We are delighted to be launching our fifth Aphasia Café in Yorkshire. We already have sessions running twice a month in Leeds, Halifax, Wakefield and Barnsley, and have since identified a real need for community support in Doncaster following a significant increase in referrals.

“These events are a brilliant opportunity for those living with aphasia, and their carers, to meet others facing the same challenges, with the support of a trained speech and language therapist. However, as a charity we heavily rely on the generosity of our volunteers and are on the lookout for new faces to join our team. If you are looking for a new volunteer role, or have an interest in speech and language, we would love to hear from you.”

Pat Malin, who has volunteered at the Barnsley café since 2021, adds: “I absolutely love the café and the great friends I’ve made. I love seeing people grow in confidence the more they attend. This goes for the volunteers too. We’re like a little family.”

Those interested in getting involved can find out more information and apply to become a volunteer at Aphasia Support’s website – www.aphasiasupport.org

The deadline for volunteer applications in Monday, March 20, and the induction training will take place on 5th April in Wakefield.

How Aphasia Support helps…

There are over 350,000 people in the UK with aphasia, yet it is believed that almost 85% of the public have never heard of the complex condition. The leading cause of aphasia is stroke, with a third of the UK’s 1.2 million stroke survivors acquiring the condition.